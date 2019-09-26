Appoint Johnny as Amnesty coordinator, Delta Ijaw tells Buhari

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta Ijaw APC Youth Wing has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Chief Michael Johnny as Special Adviser and Coordinator on Presidential Amnesty program, insisting that Chief Michael Johnny has the capacity to deliver.

The group in a statement by its President, Comrade Timi Coleman; Secretary, Ebi Kasikoro; Warri North APC Youth Leader; Comrade Famous Belief and others, said Deltan has not been appointed into that office since its creation.

They said: “Mr. President, we wish to let you know that Chief Michael Johnny is a true believer of good governance thus he has sacrificed fully since aligning with the All Progressive Congress in 2015. Since then he has shown his loyalty to the party and ably delivering in full capacity for your re-election bid scoring high votes with electorates from his war.

“Sir, it will interest you to know without the effort and role played by Chief Johnny in Delta state, APC could have been another story to tell in the state at a time when everyone was staying clear of the party activities solely to his shoulder for an onward movement that gave birth to a stronger chapter of the party in the state.

“It will be put on record that the present National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Bayelsa State and present Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and top political associates of APC can distinctively assure you on a fair judgement the role and sacrifice Johnny has made to ensure your re-election for a second term in office.

“We urge you to disregard calls favouring plans to make case for the appointment of an unknown APC member in Delta state. Chief Johnny, we know, has been working assiduously for the success of the party and we expect he should be considered best and credible candidate to be appointed to man the amnesty office with his deep knowledge of the creeks in Niger Delta.

“Chief Michael Johnny has the capacity to curb chaotic activities from the creeks of Niger Delta and should gain the nod ahead every name that might have been whispered to your hearing.

“We still believe and hope APC leaders from the Niger Delta will all play a positive role and call for their attention to make a case for Johnny’s appointment into the amnesty office as special adviser to the Niger Delta.

“We believe Johnny’s appointment alone can yield development and improve lives of many in the Niger Delta region with skills of administration which he has gathered serving as chairman Egbema Gbaramatu Community Development Council contributing over one hundred and sixteen developmental projects across communities he served.

“We believe in you and your good office of principle to make the appointment of Delta Ijaw APC leader and chieftain for urgent appointment. For it is said: ‘a man whom diligently worked without complaining deserves the best reward.’ Chief Michael Johnny has worked and we expect him to be rewarded amicably.”

vanguard