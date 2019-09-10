Appeal Court upholds Kumo’s election as Gombe Rep

The Court of Appeal sitting in Plateau State has upheld the election of Hon Usman Bello Kumo, member of the House of Representatives from Akko Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

The court gave the judgement after it dismissed an application challenging Kumo’s election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court upheld the decision of the National Assembly petitions tribunal which had affirmed the victory of Kumo in the National Assembly elections.

Hon. Aishatu Mohammed Ahmad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the election petition tribunal to challenge the victory of the APC candidate.

Ahmad had asked the court to quash the Kumo’s election and declare him winner instead.

In her eight grounds of appeal, she had argued among other things that Kumo was not fit to contest the election.

But the tribunal dismissed her appeal after declining jurisdiction on the matter.

It had also ruled that the issue was a pre-election matter and not a post-election matter.

Dissatisfied by the judgement, Ahmad proceeded to the tribunal where she insisted she had enough grounds to contest Kumo’s victory.

Recall that the Supreme Court had in a pre-election matter upheld the emergence of Kumo as the candidate of the APC.

The court had upheld his emergence following an application seeking its nullification on the ground that Kumo joined the APC only eight months to the primaries.

The apex court, however, recognized him as the party’s authentic candidate after ruling that the APC duly conducted primary election and submitted his name as its flag bearer.

Vanguard