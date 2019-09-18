APC blackmailed me, promised to forgive if I join party ­―Mailafia

The African Democratic Congress presidential flag bearer in 2019 who also doubles as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, according to a Nigerian News media (not Vanguard News) on Tuesday, said he was told to join the All Progressives Congress so that he could be forgiven of an offence he did not commit.

Mailafia said members of the APC had a wrong impression that he was negotiating to join the party after the elections.

“Just before the elections, there were pressures on me and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my department.

“They blackmailed me that if I join APC, I would be forgiven. I told them, why can’t they join me? I even asked them why can’t President Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD?

“What does he have that I don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a computer. What have they to offer Nigeria again?”

He reportedly stated these in an interview with journalists during a meeting of stakeholders at the national secretariat of ADC in Abuja.

Also, While addressing the media during the event, the National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the National Working Committee of the party had resolved to adopt “a policy of radical transparency” and ensure that members know all issues concerning the party, especially its finances.

“As a result, there would be a regular interface between all state executives and their colleagues at the national level. Henceforth, apart from the monthly National Executive Council meetings, there would be a conference of party Treasurers, Financial Secretaries, and Auditors.”

