By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, re-accessed the gridlock condition around Apapa Ports, disclosing that ongoing collaboration with Federal Government would be intensified to address other challenges within the axis.

Sanwo-Olu argued that the state government’s cooperation with the Federal Government to address the gridlock within Apapa has yielded results and efforts would be made to sustain it.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in a statement on his official twitter handle while listing the seven-step embarked upon by his administration to address perennial gridlocks within the metropolis.

While listing the steps, he stated that the next strategy would be to strengthen the cooperation with Federal Government towards fixing the roads around the ports.

“One of the major promises we made is eliminating trailers from the Eko Bridge and working with the FG to implement a port call-in system. The situation is not as it was on the bridge and we are working with the Federal Government to fix the roads around the ports”.

The governor noted that other roads across the state have not been neglected inspite of the rainy season, saying, the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, LSPWC has been repositioned to fix roads in Lagos.

Also read:

“New leadership and processes were introduced which has seen hundreds of potholes fixed, day and night schedule introduced and a concrete plan to fix every road in Lagos. LSPWC beyond accelerating repairs is ensuring that these roads remain motorable.

“The rains are still here but a lot of palliative work is ongoing. They are working every day and using every opportunity to ensure every affected road is fixed”.

Aside from the roads, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he had ordered prompt fixing of traffic lights and procurement of more traffic cameras to reduce law enforcement officers and drivers interference.

To reduce road accidents on roads, the governor said: “We emphasised the Lagos Traffic Law with penalties that are amongst the lowest in environments with the sort of traffic we experience. We set up a mobile court working with the State judiciary to ensure fair and swift justice. The law applies to everyone.

“We have changed leadership across a lot of the key agencies that support our transportation plans. Our government is supportive of properly executed private sector transportation initiatives.

“We have had engagements with local and international players about increasing options, providing better service and improving security for Lagosians. Diversified transportation options are important and our plans for water, road, and other channels are on course”.

Vanguard