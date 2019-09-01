Anita Joseph threatens to block Instagram followers over Bobrisky

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has threatened to block any follower or fan on her Instagram page who comments unfriendly over Bobrisky on his/her birthday bust by the police yesterday.

Anita posted a picture of her self and Bobrisky on Sunday in matching traditional attires to wish the cross-dresser happy birthday, obviously showing her loyalty to the Instagram sensation who had since disappeared into thin air following the bust of he/her birthday by the police.

“It is still your day my gee. More years unto your years. More health in wealth. Bobbysworldday” she had posted.

And added, “If I see any stupid comment I will block. This is my page.”

Anita Joseph has never been equivocal about her love and admiration for the cross-dresser. They are best of friends and have been spotted together at many events.

