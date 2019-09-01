Breaking News
Translate

Anita Joseph threatens to block Instagram followers over Bobrisky

On 11:32 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has threatened to block any follower or fan on her Instagram page who comments unfriendly over Bobrisky on his/her birthday bust by the police yesterday.

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph

Anita posted a picture of her self and Bobrisky on Sunday  in matching traditional attires to wish the cross-dresser happy birthday, obviously showing her loyalty to the Instagram sensation who had since disappeared into thin air following the bust of he/her birthday by the police.

Nigerian beauty queen separates from husband(Opens in a new browser tab)

“It is still your day my gee. More years unto your years. More health in wealth. Bobbysworldday” she had posted.

And added, “If I see any stupid comment I will block. This is my page.”

Anita Joseph has never been equivocal about her love and admiration for the cross-dresser. They are best of friends and have been spotted together at many events.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.