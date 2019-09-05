Angela Okorie celebrates son’s birthday amids death threat

by Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie was in high spirits yesterday when she released a photo splash on her Instagram page to celebrate the 8th birthday of her son, Chamberlain Kasiemobi, who she described as a miracle child, having been declared a stillborn by doctors.

Angela’s celebration of the little boy is coming amid death threat issued to him, by an unknown follower on social media who asked her to apologize to Mercy Johnson or face the danger of losing her son within seven days.

The actress was said to have corroborated a story of an actress Sonia Ogiri, who shared her bitter experience with Mercy Johnson on her Instagram page. While Ogiri claimed that the mother of three repeatedly humiliated and talked down on her, Angela Okorie accused MJ of fighting her spiritually. However, following these allegations, the beautiful actress reportedly claimed that she received a death threat on her son, who celebrated his birthday yesterday in her DM on Instagram.

Reacting to the death threat, Angela Okorie wrote, “You have to bite the wrong meat accusing Mercy Johnson of attacking you spiritually i give you seven days to go back and apologize for your lies or else your son will die.”

The actress said their plans would not be established as she serves a bigger God.

“Only if you know how many alters I have raised for God. Only if you know who my son is.

Before he was conceived God knew him. May death visit your full generation. Any gathering that is not of the lord they shall scatter. You evil spirit may you drink your own blood and eat your own flesh

Any coven that my name and my son’s name have been mentioned Holy ghost fire destroy you all.”

“Be destroyed and removed from the surface of the earth. Since you are wishing my son death, may your generation be closed.” Meanwhile, in her birthday message, Angela called the handsome boy, her future president, as she narrated the circumstances that rounded the birth of little Chamberlain.

In her post, Angela Okorie wrote “Happy birthday to this Miracle child. When I gave birth to you You died and the doctor asked us to go. But God proved himself. He proved to me and to the world that it’s Him that gives life and takes life. You actually died when Christ died and resurrected when he resurrected.

“Every evil eye monitoring your life Go blind In Jesus name.”

