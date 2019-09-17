By Rasheed Sobowale

Andela, an African company that identifies and develops software developers on Monday dismissed 250 Nigerians and Ugandan developers along with another 170 in Kenya.

The company in a statement posted on its official website describing the latest development said it will be focusing its efforts in Rwanda.

“Today, we are announcing that we are closing the D0 program in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

“In addition, we will be letting go of approximately 250 Andelans in Nigeria and Uganda with an additional 170 potentially impacted in Kenya, who we don’t believe we’ll be able to find meaningful work for over the next year.”

“Moving forward, we will be focusing D0 training efforts on our pan-African hub in Rwanda”

“The reason for this action according to the statement is because most of the talents it needed are for the more experienced. The junior engineers brought onboard are too much than it could need.

“We now have significantly more junior talent than we are able to place.”

About 25 per cent of its talent (mid-level and senior engineers) are outsourced. The company claimed this made the necessary strategy to continually grow become more conspicuous.

“As a result, we’ve come to the conclusion that Andela’s next phase of growth requires a strategic shift in how we think about talent.”

On the other hand, the company will be hiring an additional 700 experienced engineers by the end of 2020 to efficiently handle the demand for experts by its partners.

“We will hire another 700 experienced engineers by the end of 2020 in order to keep up with demand from our partners.

“To continue creating junior engineering talent at scale, we will invest in the Andela Learning Community, through which we’ve already trained more than 30,000 learners in software engineering fundamentals.”

Andela is one of the engineering organisations in Africa with more than 1500 engineers and partners with over 200 technology companies worldwide.

Vanguard News.