Anchor Borrower programme: FG supports 26,364 cotton farmers in Kano State

No fewer than 26, 364 registered cotton farmers in Kano State have benefitted from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower programme under the 2019 planting season.

Alhaji Munzali Dayyabu, the National Vice President, National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

He said the association had initially registered 51, 777 farmers for the implementation of the anchor borrower programme in the state but due to some reasons only 26, 364 farmers were able to get the loan.

“We registered 51, 777 cotton farmers but out of the number, only 26, 364 farmers got the loan before the commencement of the planting season,” he said.

Dayyabu said that each beneficiary was given seeds, fertiliser, insecticide, herbicide, empty sacks and sprayers as part of the loan facility.

He gave assurance that the remaining 25, 413 farmers who could not get the loan in 2019 would be considered next planting season.

“As you know as an association, we have written an undertaking that any farmer who defaulted will be sanctioned.

“So we cannot give farmers the loan facility while the planting period has lapsed.

“They can sell the inputs and when it comes to repayment, they will have problem, hence our decision not to disburse the loan until next year,“ he said.

Dayyabu, however, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure early disbursement of the facility to enable all the registered farmers obtain the loan on time.

“The delay in the processing and subsequent disbursement of the loan prevented about half of the registered farmers from getting the facility.

“We want the CBN to take note of this issue to enable the farmers prepare early enough,“ he said.

He said that the inclusion of cotton producers in the Anchor Borrower programme would go a long way in boosting cotton production across the country. (NAN).

Vanguard