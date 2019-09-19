Anambra strives to achieve 80% financial inclusion target

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Financial Inclusion State Steering Committee (FISSCO) in Anambra State has mapped out strategies aimed at achieving 80 percent adult financial inclusion in the state by 2020.

The FISSCO members were drawn from commercial banks, microfinance banks, as well as representatives from ministries of Basic Education and Women Affairs and National Orientation Agency.

At a meeting in Awka, the committee said the current 40 percent financial inclusion in the state was unacceptable, adding that it was for that reason that it decided to hold what it called ‘account opening week’ to sensitize the people on the need to open accounts in the banks.

Branch manager of Central Bank of Nigeria in Awka, ho is the chairman of FISSCO in the state, Mr. Benedetti Maduagwu explained that the programme would entail a tour of the major markets in the three senatorial zones of the state to sensitize the target population on the need to embrace the banking system.

According to Maduagwu, the proposed account-opening week would bring in more low-income population that were unbanked under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

“The event is expected to provide a roadmap to further accelerate our financial inclusion journey in Nigeria. We, FISSCO partners and other stakeholders are committed to boosting inclusion rate in Anambra State,’’ he said.

He observed that sustained effort would improve the livelihood of the people through an exclusive financial system that would lead to a healthy economy.

Director of Information in the state Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Tony Nweke, who participated at the meeting, pledged the ministry’s preparedness to provide effective information dissemination system and support services to drive the initiative.

He stressed the need for partnership and synergy with other stakeholders to step down intended messages to the grassroots to achieve the desired effect.