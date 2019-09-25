Anambra Monarch reads riot act to subjects over Osu Caste System

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The traditional ruler of Oraeri in Aguata local government area of Anambra State, Eze Emmanuel Ezenriagu has warned that henceforth anybody in his domain who discriminates against others on the basis of Osu caste system abolished recently in the community, would face the full weight of his traditional hammer.

Speaking during the community’s 2019 New Yam festival, which also coincided with the official abolition of the Osu after over 500 years of practice, Ezenriagu described the Osu system as retrogressive, adding that his people were happy to put behind the system that reduced fellow human beings to second class citizens for centuries.

Ezenriagu said: “With the official abolition, anybody who discriminates against them will henceforth be sanctioned. With the ceremony we have performed in this community, those formerly described as Osu will start taking traditional titles and intermarry with others.

“Those who were hitherto referred to as Osu in this community have been bestowed with all rights and privileges enjoyed by the free-born. They are good people and many of them are intelligent and beautiful and everybody stands to gain by putting behind this obnoxious system.”

Chief Anthony Okafor, a Pharmacist, who presided over the abolition ceremony at the community square, said he had been campaigning for the abolition for several years, expressing joy that his effort had finally paid off.

Okafor said: “When I took the title of Okpara in 1990, I took it upon myself that Osu Caste system must be abolished in our community. It was not easy at the beginning. In the past four years, I chose to be sampling people’s opinion on the matter and it was during that period that I found out that many people in our community also wanted the system abolished, but did not know how to go about it.

“About three months ago, we renewed the campaign and happy enough, the leadership of Oraeri Development Union and our traditional ruler were in support.”

In his speech, the President General of Oraeri Development Union, Mr. Okey Atueyi said the community had taken a bold decision and commended everybody in the area for their support in putting the discriminatory system behind.

“You can see how happy the people are. This ceremony has made this year’s New Yam festival special and it was therefore not surprising that our people returned in large numbers from all over the world to witness the historic event,” he said.

Also speaking, the councilor representing Oraeri Ward in Aguata Council Area, Hon Briggs Ikpegbu commended the people of Oraeri for their unity and taking a collective decision on the issue. He was optimistic that with the abolition, more progress in community development would be recorded in the area.

vanguard