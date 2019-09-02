Anambra govt accuses developer of forgery

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE land tussle between the Anambra State government and a private property developer, Hillside Estate Ltd., has taken another dimension with the company accused of forgery and impersonation of top government functionaries.

The land situated at Nkwelle Ezunaka Government Reserved Area in Oyi Local Government Area on the outskirt of the commercial city of Onitsha was planned by the government for the building of 500 luxury housing units.

Two months ago, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with another firm, Rotech Energy Services Ltd., to develop an estate on the land, only to discover later that Hillside Estate and another company, Next Agro Transformation Ltd., were selling forms to persons interested in buying plots on the same land.

The state government alleged, yesterday, that its attention had been drawn to a forged statement on social media, purported to be by officials of Anambra State government on the ownership of the land.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, said investigations had established that “the statement was forged in reaction to the Anambra State government’s announcement on August 26, informing the public that Rotech Energy Services Ltd has been authorised to develop over 500 housing units in the place.

“It was neither signed by Mr Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Governor nor Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Commissioner for Agriculture who, unknown to the forgers of the statement, has since June 3 ceased to be the Commissioner for Lands.

“We warn the public against having any land transaction in the area with either Hillside or Next Agro as they are not stakeholders in Nkwelle Ezunaka GRA.

