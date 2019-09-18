Anambra begins dredging of canals in flooded communities as flood sacks residents

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has commenced the dredging of flood channels on the Nise- Amawbia road as part measures to reduce flooding in the area.

Some sections of the area were severed from their neighbours following massive flooding occasioned by consistent downpour in the past four days.

Some houses were also flooded and their occupants had to relocate to safe places.

Worried by the development, the state government began the dredging of the flood waters yesterday.

Governor Willie Obiano, who visited the area, expressed satisfaction at the level of work already done at the canal by the contractors.

The governor said the state government had awarded a contract for refurbishing of the road, adding that it would demolish the existing bridge to construct a new one that could stand the test of time.

The project manager of the construction firm, Mr. Jacob Enaini, however said the main work would commence after the rains, explaining that the company had already been mobilized by the state government.

According to him, about 2.5 metres of the canal had already been dredged, assuring the governor that the work would be completed on schedule.

Vanguard