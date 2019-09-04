Amil unveils new loan plans for SMES with 1% interest rate

By Chris Onuoha

Akbal Mutual Investment Limited-AMIL has unveiled its newest loan initiative to assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as other individuals and groups who are dearly interested in improving their brands with financial aides and loans.

According to the MD, Adedoyin Akeem Balogun, the loan facility provides up to 100million naira to finance projects of interested subscribers within 24hours of their requests in a very stress-free process. He noted that the loan facility is fastest and most convenient, with less than 1 percent interest per-day.

Still spotlighting some of the benefits, terms and conditions that comes the the facility, the MD stated that the Loan Facility is strictly for persons and agencies in Abuja and Lagos, with engaging exceptions to persons or groups in other states.

While highlighting the terms and conditions applied, he noted that the facility provides 30 percent of the original value of the collateral which cuts across cars, landed properties with genuine documents, gold and diamonds. He also stressed on the flexibility of repayments, stating that it is “Pay at Your Pace”.

Akbal Mutual Investment Limited (AMIL) is committed and devoted to assisting brands, persons and groups who are genuine and sincere in business. AMIL is a brand that has been innovative, creative and has maintained an updated trends in the financial industry.

Vanguard