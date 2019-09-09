Breaking News
Translate

Ambode has no ownership or links to any skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City – Firm

On 5:10 pmIn Newsby

South Energyx Nigeria, city planners and developers of Eko Atlantic City, has denied reports that the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode owns “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City’.

Ambode, EFCC
Akinwunmi Ambode

The firm in a statement on Monday said it ‘is completely false’ to say that Ambode has links with the ownership of “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City using diverted state resources ‘

South Energyx Nigeria further stated that ‘on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, an online tabloid published a story titled “Ambode’s Many Sins against Lagosians (Part 1)’ and this post made claims that former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is linked with the ownership of “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City” using diverted state resources.

READ ALSO: Ambode fumes, denies 9.9bn allegation(Opens in a new browser tab)

‘We would like to clarify that this report is completely false as Ambode has no ownership or links to any skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City.

‘We can also confirm that we were never contacted to confirm the claims before the article was published.

‘We hereby demand a public retraction of the claims made in the article as it is misleading and inaccurate. ‘

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.