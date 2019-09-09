South Energyx Nigeria, city planners and developers of Eko Atlantic City, has denied reports that the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode owns “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City’.

The firm in a statement on Monday said it ‘is completely false’ to say that Ambode has links with the ownership of “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City using diverted state resources ‘

South Energyx Nigeria further stated that ‘on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, an online tabloid published a story titled “Ambode’s Many Sins against Lagosians (Part 1)’ and this post made claims that former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is linked with the ownership of “some prime skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City” using diverted state resources.

‘We would like to clarify that this report is completely false as Ambode has no ownership or links to any skyscrapers in Eko Atlantic City.

‘We can also confirm that we were never contacted to confirm the claims before the article was published.

‘We hereby demand a public retraction of the claims made in the article as it is misleading and inaccurate. ‘

