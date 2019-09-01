Breaking News
Alleged mosque demolition: Ganduje, others are mischievous — Rep Bob

By Innocent Anaba

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Mr Solomon Bob,has accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his predecessor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, of “engaging in mischief and irresponsible behaviour capable of causing confusion and conflict.”

Almajiri, Ganduje, students
The lawmaker was reacting to comments credited to Governor Ganduje and Mallam Shekarau following the recent allegation in the media (not the Vanguard) that a mosque was demolished in Port Harcourt.

Bob said: “The illusory mosque exists only in the imaginations of Governors Ganduje,  Shekarau and their probable agents, who started the wicked rumour. The astonishing thing is that these two prominent individuals have shamelessly doubled down on spreading the obvious falsehood even after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had taken the trouble of personally taking journalists to the grounds where the phantom mosque was alleged to have stood.

“And what does it portend that a former and current Kano governors whose records reek of intolerance and particularism are queuing up back-to-back to propagate a blindingly manifest lie against the governor of a key state in this country?

“The media has verified that the allegation is entirely without basis but the machinations of mischievous people who are bent on tarnishing the towering personallity of Governor Wike and creating crisis in Rivers State.

“Governor Wike is not in the same league as Governor Ganduje and Mallam Shekarau, and certainly not in the league of public officials who engage in precipitate, reckless or illegal actions.”

