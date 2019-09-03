Alleged fraud: EFCC quizzes CMB boss

As CMB denies allegation

STRONG indications have emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has quizzed Chief Executive Officer of CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, Mr. Kelechukwu Mbagwu, for allegedly using some already sold out properties situated in Pearl Garden and Peal Nuga Estates built by CMB at Sangotedo, along Lekki-Epe express way, Lagos State to obtain bank loans.

It was gathered that the owners of the property had petitioned the EFCC for the alleged illegal transactions.

It was also gathered that Mbagwu had been reporting at the Ikoyi, Lagos office of the anti-graft agency over the alleged fraudulent transactions.

The leadership of Pearl Nuga and Pearl Garden Estates, had in a petition sent to EFCC, alleging that the affected home owners namely; Bridget Eko, Osagie, Ainiehnoho Jude, Mr. Akinola Alabi, Mrs Oluwadara Alabi, Nosakhare Igbinobi, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bassey, Mr. Oyeleke Jegede, Mr. Larry Amaraibi and Amos Gaga had paid Mbagwu and his company for their houses and had taken possession years ago.

The separate petitions, dated May 28, 2019 and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, were signed by Mr. Patrick Olowokere, the President of Pearl Nuga Estate and Reverend Adesola Adebawo, President of Pearl Garden Estate respectively.

The loans, alleged to have been in the sum of N250million, were paid by Mbagwu’s firm, prompting the bank (names withheld) to approach a Lagos Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Olayinka Faji, to seek for an order to take over the properties, a 7-unit detached duplexes 3 blocks located at Pearl Nuga Estate valued at N3247.2million used as collateral for the loans pending the conclusion of substantial suit.

In the petition, the leadership of Pearl Nuga and Pearl Garden Estates alleged that Mbagwu withheld the title deeds of the houses from the affected owners so that he could continuously use them to carry out illegal bank transactions.

The petitioners said: “Some of us have been here for one decade; Mbagwu has refused to give us the title of our properties. He has been using our properties to seek for bank loans unknown to us. The Last one that he has been unable to pay to the Bank is the one that opened our eyes to the fact that all the buildings inside the two estates built by us actually belong to Mbagwu’s company because the title belong to him as we speak.”

Meanwhile, a source at EFCC said Mbagwu has been reporting three times weekly at the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft agency since June this year.

The source disclosed that he (Mbagwu) has not been arraigned in court because he has been spending to cover up the case to no end.

The source said: “We may arraign him soon. He has spent a lot of money to ensure that he is not arraigned in court so as to save his image but lucky may soon ran out of him because we have established a strong case against him. He is still having his way because of some powerful people that are pleading on his behalf” a source at EFCC who doesn’t want his name mentioned because he’s not permitted to speak on the matter told our correspondent.”

CMB denies allegation

Meanwhile, CMB in a statement signed by a Lawyer, Ifeoma Ogoh denied any allegation of wrongdoing against the aggrieved homeowners.

Ogoh said: “The mission of the House Owners is to oust our client from continuing to serve as facility managers of the estates in question; a role that our client has played competently and effectively from inception.”

She claimed that they also push their agenda by latching on to anything that will drive their faulty narrative, adding that the group of individuals behind the publication is already embroiled in scandal involving embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

“Allegations by this faceless group are false and unsubstantiated. It is instructive that they had approached the courts of law thrice and each time, the cases were struck out.

“The false allegations appear to be an attempt to malign Mr. Mbagwu in the court of public opinion having constituted themselves prosecutor and judge, in the absence of a case in the court of law,” the firm claimed.

Ogoh further stated that there is no possession order whatsoever on any of the company’s properties anywhere in Nigeria.

