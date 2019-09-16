All set for Mechelin’s ‘Challenges of Youths, Family & Society 2019’

By Benjamin Njoku

Hip hop singer turned gospel musician, Mechelin, has wrapped up plans for the 2019 edition of his annual youth oriented event, Challenges of Youths, Family and Society, which holds on Saturday, September 14, at St Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a chat Mechelin said: “I will be speaking with the Youths at St Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos, on my experience as a Pro-Lifer and thet.dangers of abortion Saturday, September 14, at ST Leo’s Catholic Church. The program is organized by the Foundation For African Culture (FAC) an NGO that stands for life.”

Recalling what inspired it he continued: “In1998 I was working with one of my maternal uncles when I met someone called Uche who was working with my uncle also. Valentine’s Day was just around the corner so he asked about my girlfriend and I told him I didn’t have and he was like ‘is something wrong with you?

“He told me his babe was waiting for him at home to devour. Jokingly, I told him to take it easy so that ‘you won’t score a goal.’ He replied that he had scored so many goals. However, a month later, he came to me that he has scored a goal meaning his girlfriend is pregnant.

“I started congratulating him and he quickly cautioned and informed me that he was going for an abortion. That was the first time I was hearing the word and that was how I became a Pro-Lifer. My work started immediately even though he is older.

“I told him that if he attempted abortion, the girl will die without knowing that the same girl had terminated five babies for him. Funny enough the girl was 13-years and in SS1 and that pregnancy was the sixth. It was a tough decision for both of them but with God using me, they had a baby boy and eventually got married.

That was how I joined the Pro-Life League at St. Denis Catholic Church, Akoka, Lagos. I later became the president of Pro-Life, which I still am. God has used Pro-Life League St Denis to save so many lives,” mechelin added.

Speakers for the 2019 edition include Dr. Regina Akosa, Obianuju Ekeocha, Martha Bwore, Anna Halpine, Dr. Vincent Ojini, Nkiru Uzoh, John Chukwuma and Nkechi Jonah among a host of others.

Vanguard