As part of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s effort at attracting investment to Akwa Ibom, the Commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep SeaPort over the weekend shared the Completion Agenda with the Economic Envoy of the Kingdom of Netherlands at a cocktail reception held in honor of the new Consul General Mr Jan van Weijen at the Dutch Embassy grounds in Lagos.

Exciting similarities between the Netherlands and Akwa Ibom were enumerated and the strong economic cordialities hold great promise for collaboration and partnership.

Akwa Ibom like Holland remains an emerging Port nation with opportunities in tourism, agriculture, aviation, water technology and education.

The Ibom Deep Seaport remains a flagship PPP project of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria with critical economic potential in jobs, technologies and Investment opportunities

Economic Development Mandate for International Cooperation emphasizes the delivery of development finance/partners synergy towards impactful economic growth for the benefit of Akwa Ibom.

Vanguard