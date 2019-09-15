Akintoye is the leader of his group, except… Prof. Ajala

By Shina Abubakar

A Professor of Anthropology, Aderemi Ajala has described the purported election and acceptance of Prof. Banji Akintoye has Yoruba leader as self-serving.

Speaking with Vanguard in an interview, the University of Ibadan Professor said, though the Yoruba race deserves a given the socio-political situation in the country, but the circumstances around those striving to lead the race lack credibility.

He said Akintoye has only emerged as the leader of his group but may eventually get wide acceptance if he shows the trait of a natural leader.

According to him, it is an aberration to elect a Yoruba leader as the position is conferred on someone naturally due to his charisma, saying every Yoruba leader that has emerged did so because of a trait they possessed.

He added that considering the complexities attached to modern-day politicking, it would be difficult to have a Yoruba leader that would be acceptable to all and sundry.

“It is good to have a leader of the Yoruba nation as it is in ancient times when Obatala, Orunmila and Oduduwa led the race successively, but it is becoming more difficult for today because politicians and businessmen belong to different divides such that when one emerges, it would be difficult for those on the other side to accept such leader.

Besides, it is an aberration to elect a leader for the race, rather leadership among the race is usually through the charismatic disposition of the individuals, Late (Obafemi) Awolowo, Bola Ige, Abraham (Adesanya) and (Adekunle) Ajasin all emerged through consensus. Yoruba sees virtues in leaders before accepting them.

You should not forget that the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) was created to fight the Afenifere by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and besides, he was elected by a faction of the group, so he only emerged as the leader of his group.

But if he has the charisma and can speak for Yoruba with courage he would eventually be accepted by many. But another problem he is likely to face is identifying the interest of the Yoruba considering the socio-political complexities in the country or within the region presently”, the Professor posited.

