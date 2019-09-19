Akin Abayomi reads the Riot Act to Lagos healthcare providers

…says to be ready for unscheduled visits to Lagos hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has declared zero tolerance for sloppiness and poor work ethics in his Ministry, even as he said the administration will channel more resources into primary healthcare centres as well as strengthen collaboration between alternative and orthodox medicine.

Abayomi, who warned that it would no longer be business as usual in the Ministry, however, pledged that the welfare of healthcare providers will be a top priority of his administration.

Speaking at a 4-day Capacity Building for Ministry of Health officials, the Commissioner affirmed that healthcare providers in the State should be ready for his unscheduled visits.

Abayomi who said it was part of moves to instill discipline, explained that as healthcare providers an emergency situation could arise at any time and they needed to be at alert always.

While on such visits, the Commissioner would meticulously inspect the facilities including the toilets as well as undertake a general assessment of the general cleanliness of the environment.

“I will also pull out a patient’s file randomly and we will run through it together to understand the clinical governance around that patient. What each patient presents with and how you work out your prevention diagnoses and arrive at the treatment plan. I will also sample patient opinion,” the Commissioner remarked.

“There are several aspects of alternative medicine that are very beneficial, many of our drugs are derived from natural root and herbs.

“We have a scientific approach but they have a holistic approach, some doctors will see patient and didn’t remember to ask about their social environment.

“What is most important is giving succour to our patients. So we need to hold hands with alternative practitioners and bring them on board so that we can work together and not against each other.

“We are going to ensure that all our Primary Healthcare Centres are functioning because, with that, the burden on secondary health facilities will drastically reduce.”

During the event organised by the Lagos State Government in partnership with the Royal Dutch Government, the Commissioner decried the surge in brain drain.

“To address the brain drain, we are going to work towards a conducive environment for our healthcare professionals. To do that, we are going to ensure that they have a career path, good facilities for them to practice with their heart and skill, ensure that their basic needs are attended to, engage their mind through training programmes among others.”

Corroborating his views, Professor of Public Health, University of Lagos, Prof. Akin Oshibogun, who spoke on the topic, “Good Governance as a Tool for Building a Resilient Health System and Advancing Rights in Nigeria”, said a resilient health system must be able to prevent epidemic and in case of eventuality, it must be able to absorb shock.

“In doing so, you need to be thinking of financing, infrastructure, and human capital, skill manpower which is properly trained who have access to the latest information on health system management. When you are talking about financing it has to be the one that can be sustained by society at any point of its development journey.”

On his part, Director Centre for International Cooperation, Vrije University Amsterdam, Dr. Henk Van Den Heuvel said that they are collaborating with Lagos State government to help in the area of capacity building.

“Healthcare and good governance is a shared interest so we collaborate to help build capacity and together try to address global challenges such as the spread of diseases.

