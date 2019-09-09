Air chief charges personnel on securing Nigeria

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to remain dedicated to their constitutional responsibility of securing Nigeria.

He said this would be achieved through working in synergy with sister services of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

This was contained in a statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Monday in Lagos.

Abubakar gave the charge in an interactive session with NAF personnel of units in Lagos and Ibadan areas during his operational visit to Lagos.

The air chief reminded the personnel to ensure their actions were within the laws as well as in compliance with the need to respect the rights and liberties of citizens.

Abubakar, who inspected some ongoing projects in the Ikeja NAF Base, was briefed on the progress of work on the in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of C-130H aircraft, NAF 913, at the 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot (631 ACMD).

The CAS, while interacting with the joint NAF/Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Team undertaking the project, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the job, which commenced in May.

He noted that completion of the job would enhance NAF’s airlift capability thereby adding considerable value to its efforts in the war against terrorism and other forms of criminality in the Country.

The CAS urged the NAF technicians to take full advantage of the in-country conduct of the maintenance to acquire skills required to conduct future PDM on their own.

He also appreciated the PAF Team for reactivating some of the unit’s broken down equipment and teaching NAF personnel how to use them.

The air chief was received by AVM Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command (AOC LC) during the visit.

The interactive session was aimed at keeping the personnel informed about the policy direction of the NAF.

It is also used to receive feedback and suggestions on how to move the Service forward for effective and efficient service delivery.

