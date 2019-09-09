A’Ibom waives user fees for HIV related services

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom state government has reaffirmed its commitment to the removal of user fees for all HIV services in the state.

This was announced when a team from Office of the Global AIDs Coordinator (OGAC), Washington DC, led by Bill Paul paid a courtesy call on the commissioner for health, Dr Dominic Ukpong.

Media Officer, FHI 360, Edidiong Sambo in a statement, quoted the visiting team as acknowledging government effort and hoped that elimination of user fees will abrogate all barriers to treatment by People Living with HIV and AIDS (PLWHA) in the State.

Sambo said the OGAC team was in the state to assess the ongoing HIV surge response and that they were satisfied with the level efforts by USAID and other implementing partners, noting that the surge response is aimed at HIV epidemic control in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, some of the facilities visited were: ART Unit, Etinan General Hospital, Mega PCR Lab, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Anua General Hospital, Primary Health Centre, Enwang Mbo LGA and the Surge Situation Room at the Ministry of Health, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo.

Sambo said, ” The Situation Room is a communication hub equipped with sophisticated facilities. The room is linked to all Enhanced Management Sites (health facilities) earmarked to support HIV epidemic control in the state. it is used for monitoring and evaluation, ECHO video clinical mentoring, program review, teaching and capacity building.”

The statement noted that the recent visit of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria – Stuart W. Symington to the State was to “launch USG most important effort – to save lives that would have otherwise been lost.”

“His advocacy was to ensure all those living with HIV know their status and those who are positive are commenced and retained on treatment. The Ambassador also stated that if the team of USG and Akwa Ibom State government achieves this, it will further showcase the state government commitment of prioritizing the health and well being of his people.

“The Executive Governor, Mr Emmanuel Udom then gave his commitment to work with implementing partners to achieve epidemic control in the state within the stipulated period.

“The circular which was signed by the permanent secretary, ministry of health – Dr Patrick Essiet is a continued effort by the government of His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel to provide free, accessible and quality health services to children under the age of five, pregnant women, the aged over 65 years and other categories of persons as may be determined by government.”