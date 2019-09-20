Agege LG commences building of health centre at Awawa’s den 

Agege Local government area of Lagos State has commenced construction work of a health centre on an uncompleted building at Awori Street, which hitherto was criminals’ den.

The uncompleted building, which had long been abandoned until recently served as opium den and hideout for members of marauding cult group, Awawa, an infamous bandit gang terrorising Lagos residents and visitors.

The council, according to a statement released by Mr Rotimi Sulyman, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to its Executive Chairman, Alh. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, seized the said property on the basis that it was used by the criminal gang as haven.

Sulyman said Agege local government is empowered by law to embark on such exercise so far it was for the greater good.

“The building is a security threat, long abandoned with several families staking a claim to it. Unfortunately, it is not subjudice and was home to Awawa boys and girls where they congregated before the acquisition by the council.

“It is not crass acquisition. The government has commenced the construction of a health centre there to improve its service delivery system and bring government facilities closer to residents of the area across the divide while bridging the infrastructural gap.

“Currently the council has five health centres located at Papa, Iloro, Maternity, Ajegunle and Dopemu. On completion, it will serve the healthcare needs of residents of Markaz, Awori, Kadiri, Bode, Tobun, Alhaja Sifau, Shodipo, Ijaiye Street and Oniwaya Road apart from reducing the crime rate in those areas and Agege generally.”

Vanguard