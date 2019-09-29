Soni Daniel

The African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) is alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah, this evening (Sunday), by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Onumah was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from a trip abroad.

AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit.

The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.

