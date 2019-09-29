African Women storm 7th UNGA with gender based issues

By Chris Onuoha

Beyond a celebration of journeys and discussion of their contributions to the advancement of global affairs, African Women on Board (AWB) a non-profit organisation, run by African women including those in the diaspora, has embarked on series of programmes built to advance and improve women in Africa.

Through their expanding network of allies, experts and partners, AWB is dedicated to reshaping the future for African women and girls.

In a recent media parley held in Lagos, the group disclosed that AWB will be attending the 7th session of the United Nation General Assembly UNGA holding in New York to make known to the global community, plight of women in Africa among other issues.

The chair of African Women on Board, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu stated; “In the lead up to the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) 7th Annual High level Dialogue on Financing for Development, AWB announce our global launch and the ground-breaking campaign we are spearheading on behalf of women of African heritage globally.”

She further stated that the organisation founded in 2017, made up of female and male change-makers has an unfailing commitment to fast track the trajectory of African females into the leadership roles of the future. “With an approach that focuses on two key areas of change; ‘Advancing Narratives and Improving Realities’, AWB has a framework designed to disrupt outdated stereotypes of what it means to be an African woman and girl today,” says Balonwu.

“We want to expand these opportunities for African women. We choose to advance narratives because how we are perceived as African women effects how the world interacts with us. It affects our access to resources such as education, healthcare, and financing for businesses. Women around the world are having a “moment” in history where their stories and experiences are being brought to the global consciousness, but unfortunately, these have been left out of this conversation almost entirely.

“As we speak, some women under our platform are receiving IT training through our Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education initiative. And to bolster our local programming, AWB announces global launch during the 7th UNGA that holds in New York. We know that no discussion on finance in developing nations is complete without an examination of the gendered disparities experienced at the societal level. Most notably, AWB will also launch ‘Project 100,000 Remarkable African Women’ (RAW) which will be a database of the extraordinary women of African heritage and their stories about how they are making a difference globally,” Balonwu conclude.

Other speakers at the event include Prof Chioma Agomo, Law professor at the University of Lagos and AWB Trustee; Gbemi Abudu, Managing Partner at BMGA Enterprise Limited and AWB Fellow and Olu Arowolo Verheijen, AWB Fellow and CEO BFA Foundation among others.

Vanguard