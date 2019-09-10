Adegboyega Adenuga, Head Coach, Paralympic athletes, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the athletes were camped early to ensure optimal performance at the 2020 All African Para Games in Morocco.

Adenuga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that early preparation would assist in securing more medals at the event.

NAN reports that the Moroccan Capital, Rabat, will host the first -ever African Para Games, which will act as a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games qualifier in some events.

According to Adenuga, I know they have to do national trials before selecting those that will go for the competition.

“I think they have to do it early so that the selected people can practice; so that more medals can be won.

“We do not have regular competition for the players. They are supposed to be going regularly for competitions so that they can improve on their skills, if we want to win,” he said.

He noted that so far the athletes had participated in only one international competition, saying that the one competition was not enough for the team to prepare.

Adenuga urged private organisations to sponsor the Paralympics as obtainable in other developed countries.

He called on private organisations to organise regular national and international competitions to afford the athletes access to good facilities. (NAN)

