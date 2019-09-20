African Nations Championship fixtures

African Nations Championship final qualifying round, first leg fixtures this weekend:
Saturday
Algeria v Morocco (holders), Tunisia v Libya, Mali v Mauritania, Senegal v Guinea, Burundi v Uganda
Sunday
Togo v Nigeria, Niger v Ivory Coast, Ghana v Burkina Faso, Central African Republic v Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea v Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia v Rwanda, Tanzania v Sudan, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) v Zambia, Madagascar v Namibia, Zimbabwe v Lesotho
Note: Hosts Cameroon qualify automatically