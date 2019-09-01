African Games: Nesiama urges Ekevwo to gear up for better performances

Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, technical director, Omatseye Nesiama has urged African Games 100m champion, Raymond Ekevwo to be focused and make an improvement to his 9.96seconds personal best.

Ekevwo turned the form chart upside down after he beat race favourtie Arthur Cisse of Cote d’ Iovire to clinch his first ever Africa Games title on his debut. Ekevwo was the second Nigerian after Divine Oduduru to go under 10.00 seconds in 13 years.

Nesiama, a retired Nigeria Navy Commodore and member of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Technical and Competitions Commission, said the athlete has the potential to do more.

“It is exciting, these were athletes discovered during my time as the Technical Director at the youth level maturing over time now. It goes to show they were discovered in their true ages and have been followed up appropriately over time.

“I hope we can continue to make our sprinters podium finishers at the World Championships this year and at the Olympics scheduled for next year,” he said.

He, however, advised the athletes to continue to remain focused and determined.