Adewale congratulates Oyo Governor, Makinde over victory at tribunal

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senatorial candidate in the 2015 election in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale Popularly called Aeroland has joined other leaders and well wishers to congratulate the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde over his triumph and victory at the State election petition tribunal in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde won his opponent in a land slide victory in the March 9th gubernatorial election in Oyo State, but was taken to the tribunal by Bayo Adelabu of the APC.

Adewale while congratulating the governor, said he is joyous for the good people of Oyo for having a caring and people’s loving leader like Makinde, urged them to stand by him throughout his stay as governor of the State, this victory is a victory for all Nigerians and PDP members across the world.

He said that not only the Oyo people are celebrating Makinde’s stellar achievements but the entire country because citizens are speaking good of him as I see people post on social media wishing that he was their State governor. He is indeed a God sent who is transforming the social political and economic fortune of Oyo and bringing abundant prosperity to the land.

Adewale commend the judges at the Tribunal for their courage, he said that fairness and justice must be the hallmark of our democracy, when people surrender their will to a candidate through democratic electioneering process at ballot, nobody should use the backdoor to take it back.

In the same vein, he congratulated the PDP Honorable members of House of Representatives from Lagos State, Hon. Tunji Soyinka representing Surulere and Tajudeen Obasa in Ojo Lagos for winning their cases at the Tribunal too, he said despite the porosity, there is still hope for our judiciary system, hoping that PDP members with cases at the Tribunal will get fair justice.

Adewale urge Nigerian politicians to play by the rule of engagement and rule of law always, so that the country can have accelerated development devoid of unnecessary distractions.

