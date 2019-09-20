Breaking News
Acting Head of Service assumes duty

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, has assumed office on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Director, Information office of HCSF, said Yemi-Esan assumed duty at about 6.40 p.m. after she was received by the members of staff of the office.

According to Ogunmosunle, Yemi–Esan in her remarks acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of her predecessor and promised to build on Oyo-Ita’s achievements.

“There is no reinventing the will. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum,” the statement quoted the new HoS saying.

The acting HCSF solicited for sustained cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF.

Ogunmosunle said Mrs Winifred Oyo–Ita, the outgoing HCSF, in her handing over speech, said her almost four years as the HCSF has been interesting and eventful.

Oyo-Ita presented a 153-page handing over a note with an annexure; signifying the depth of work in the office of the HCSF.

The director of information said Oyo–Ita thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the opportunity to serve.

She said further that Oyo-Ita had acknowledged that government was a continuum and encouraged the incoming HCSF to build on what she had done.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the handing over ceremony was witnessed by Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other management staff in the office of HCSF.

It would be recalled that the president had on Sept. 18, approved the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the Acting HCSF with immediate effect.

The development followed the directive given to Oyo-Ita to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

