Accept defeat, Ohanaeze tells Atiku, says Buhari’s victory shortest way for Igbo Presidency

…Congratulates Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has on Thursday advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory is the shortest route for an Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The group through its President General, Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro congratulated the victorious Buhari and asked Atiku to concede and accept defeat even though he has the constitutional rights to appeal the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, at the supreme Court.

“We accept this validation of President Buhari’s mandate as the shortest route to have an Igbo man succeed him as President in 2023.

“It’s historic that during the 2003 Presidential campaign when General Muhammadu Buhari was the flag bearer of ANPP with late Senator Chuba Okadigbo, Buhari came to Umuahia during the 2003 ANPP gubernatorial flag off campaign of Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe, and said” I’m destined to be the man that will handover to an Igbo man as President”, 20 years later by 2023, the prophecy is sure to be accomplish.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should give massive projects and empowerment to the South East as a prompt response to some few Igbo detractors who erroneously see him as a tribalistic leader who hates Igbo.

“He should reward the South East with projects and we urge Igbo to work towards getting Nigeria President of Igbo stock in 2023 by being less critic of him.

“It’s time to genuinely build bridges ahead of 2023.”

