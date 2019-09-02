By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved the immediate recruitment of residents doctors of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu in order to stop them from embarking on an indefinite strike.

The governor made the approval after the doctors embarked on a protest over the alleged refusal of the government to recruit new doctors for the teaching hospital.

The approval was contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin which was made available for newsmen in Abeokuta.

Somorin said the decision to recruit new doctors was in accordance with the recommendations submitted by the Administrative Panel set up to look into the remote and immediate causes of the challenges facing the teaching hospital.

He further said the governor is embarking on returning the teaching hospital to its past glory.

Part of the statement read “ In line with the interim recommendations submitted by the Administrative Panel set up to look into the remote and immediate causes of the challenges facing the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital – OOUTH, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the immediate recruitment of resident doctors for the health institution.

“The Governor had frowned at the infrastructural and staff deficits facing the Teaching Hospital on his visit to the Hospital in June. He had also promised to return the tertiary healthcare facility to its past glory.

“While inaugurating the committee, he had charged members to assess the operational modalities of the hospital and to suggest how to improve the standard in tandem with acceptable universal standard for medical training, research and tertiary health care services”.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors had embarked on an indefinite strike and protested within the premises of the hospital over the alleged shortage of doctors in the institution.

The doctors while speaking through their President, Dr. Osikoya Oludotun, said the shortage of staff has led to loss of accreditation for full training of resident doctors.

Oludotun added that all efforts to sort the issues between the management and the doctors had not yielded positive results.

He said, “the inertia is really disturbing, we sincerely want to take care of our patients; we don’t want poor outcomes. But, this is already happening when the doctors are working under hectic conditions and the health of the caregivers is also seriously endangered.

“We have been forced to resort to this measure, after many notices and warnings that we cannot go on like this, in the hope that the government will wake up to the real issues.

“Our fundamental plea to the state government is that it is of emergent need to immediately replace the many resident doctors who have exited the system over the past few years.

“And we wonder why there is such unresponsiveness when we hear again and again that the salary subvention remains unchanged”.

“We are aware that His Excellency has set up an administrative panel to look into the matters of the teaching hospital, which we hope the committee is working on as expected.

“ But, it appears its focus is on a long term infrastructure, with no clear regard for the present discharge of health care to the citizens of Ogun State, OOUTH, being the only state-owned tertiary institution in the State”.

