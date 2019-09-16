Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has ordered immediate refund of N2000 and N1500 examination charges the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) collected from teachers who applied to become principals and vice principals across the state.

AbdulRazaq insisted that there was no basis for such charges since all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government now get their running cost since he took over as governor of the state..

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

The statement said the over 100 applicants for the positions who sat for the evaluation examination last Wednesday had been asked to pay the fee as was the practice before but the administration objected to such arrangement on the ground that the government had already paid for such exercise.

“TESCOM has complied with the governor’s directive as over 90 per cent of the applicants have been refunded..

“The directive has been complied with immediately. Almost all the affected principals and vice principals have been refunded,,” the statement quoted the TESCOM’s supervisory Permanent Secretary, Bayo Onimago, as saying on the matter.

A key development in Kwara’s civil service since AbdulRazaq’s came to power was the restoration of running cost to the ministries — a step that has gone a long way in energising the civil service to perform its roles as government’s engine room.

Vanguard