Abduction: Madam Siasia narrates ordeal

… I was tied up every night with mosquitoes feasting on me, laments Sami, sent to reach the kidnappers but was abducted

By Samuel Oyadongha, Odoni

Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia, who was freed Saturday night after spending 77 days in captivity has relieved her experience, saying she was kept in a small hut in which tarpaulin served as roof, thereby exposing her and others to the element.

The frail-looking woman who spoke (in pidgin English) yesterday at her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was overwhelmed by emotion and broke down in tears saying she had to suffer because of her son’s fame.

She, however, said God’s hand was at play all through her sojourn in the jungle as her kidnappers took good care of her. “I was in my house that fateful day (July 15) when I was forcibly taken away by kidnappers. Though they took good care me, providing me food and even bought drugs for my ailment, the discomfort was much.

“When there is food, they give me soaked garri to drink which they also took. Sometimes, they cook and prepare eba which we all eat.” According to her, reprieve came her way on Saturday when she and others were set free. “I heard the kidnappers discussing that I have stayed too long and that they were getting tired and will let me go. And true to their word we were set free.

“I don’t know the name of the place but they shepherded us into their speedboat and made to lie flat as we journey in the creek until we got to a point where they abandoned us and phoned our people to come and take us home.” The aged woman, who pleaded to be taken to hospital for treatment said, “before my incarceration, I was not feeling fine. I am not well and I want to go to the hospital. Even as I speak my body is paining me.”

“I don’t know why I have to go through this traumatic experience. Only God knows and He will judge everything,” Madam Siasia broke down in tears, adding, “it is all because of my son,” a former Super Eagles striker and one of Nigeria’s most decorated and successful coach at the youth level.

Also speaking, Mr. Seiyefa Sami, who was sent as an intermediary to help secure the release of kidnapped victims but ended up being abducted said he would not wish anybody to undergo the type of pain he was subjected.

“The condition of where we were kept was terrible. For me, I did not recognise my captors. I was blindfolded. We were made to sleep on a wooden bench without any foam. Sometimes, the kidnappers will bring garri and beans for us to eat and at times they give us garri mixed with palm oil. I have no choice than to eat what they gave if I must survive. I was also subjected to severe beaten every day.”

On how he was abducted, Sami, who was sent on errand to the kidnappers said: “I was told to come to a particular point in the creek but since I don’t know anywhere I gave the phone to the boat driver and the next thing I saw five persons rounded us up and ordered that I lie flat in the boat. I was blindfolded and taken to their den where I spent 22 days in captivity.

“I was tied up every night and watched by four guards and left at the mercy of mosquitoes. I have really suffered “