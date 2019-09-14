A new digital car dealership platform ‘Betacar’ unveiled in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new digital car dealership platform, an integrated e-commerce automotive platform named ‘Betacar’ has been launched in Lagos. According to the CEO, Mr Lou Odunuga, ‘Betacar’ comes with massive Silicon Valley experience.

Having worked with top technology brands like Yahoo, Accenture, and as Director in Etisalat. In his speech at the launch, he said “When we decided to start Betacar, at the top of our mind were customers who desire access to affordable quality cars. Our goal is to be Nigeria’s most preferred destination for used cars.”

“The company has set its priority on ensuring that users can find quality certified cars at best prices from the comfort of their digital gadgets anywhere they are. Betacar also offers value added services such as quality checks, diagnostic reports, car history among others, to ensure that buyers can make informed decision and get good value for their money.”

Also speaking at the launch event, Head of Marketing, Betacar, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson shared that the company is keen on delivering services that put the customers first, giving them the rare opportunity to buy these quality ‘Tokunbo’ cars at affordable prices, with the added feature of spreading payment over a period with Betacar Financing. These are values that are precious to the average car shopper and which makes Betacar the first option for them.

A recent survey conducted by AutoTrader revealed that 42 percent of car shoppers use their digital devices to research their new vehicle. This shows how much technology has changed the way customers interact and conduct business with their dealer.

Vanguard