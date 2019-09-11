A-Ibom NASS Tribunal: Judgement over Akpabio, Ekpenyong still waited

As tribunal upheld election of two PDP Reps

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE judgement between Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district is yet to come up.

Residents of the state are however anxious to know the ruling fixed today by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal led by Justice W. O. Akanbi.

Some of the residents who have arrived the court vicinity as early as 7am for the case were spotted hanging around as the case as at the time of filing this report was yet to come up.

It is being speculated that the ruling over Akpabio vs Ekpenyong case may likely come last as other cases are ongoing.

Meanwhile there has been tight security within the vicinity of the Court located along Metro Road off Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, the state capital since 6:30am.

Apart from the heavy security presence along the area, there was also restriction of vehicular movement along Wellington Bassey Way especially commercial vehicles.

Pedestrians are also subjected to security check (presenting ID cards) before they are allowed to use pass through the Wellington Bassey Way.

Meanwhile, the National and State House of Assembly ElectionTribunal chaired by Justice Jennifer Ijohor earlier yesterday upheld the election Patrick Ifon for the Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna Federal Constituency and that of Aniekan Umanah for

Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal Constituency

The tribunal consequently dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress APC and her candidate, Kufre Akpabio of the APC challenging the election of Patrick Ifon,

relying on section 285(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the case of Oke v. Mimiko.

It ruled that tribunal had no jurisdiction to entertain a petition that was filed to challenge an election into a nonexistent federal Constituency.

Similarly in the case between Emmanuel Ekon of the APC and Aniekan Umanah of the PDP, the tribunal ruled that ,”Proving non-compliance would require a unit by unit prove by the petitioners.

” consequently, the Petitioner’s attempt to use 11 polling unit agents to establish non-compliance in an election that covered over 200 polling units could achieve anything but never a proof for substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Act”.

The tribunal which dismissed the case for lack of proof ordered cost of 50,000 naira each in favour of the 1st and 2nd Respondents.