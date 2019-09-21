A Facetious Flee to Justice

By John Mayaki

The electoral tribunal is over. The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, will go on to lead the nation for the next four years. Yet the dust raised in jubilant ceremony still abounds, taking its time before bowing out, settling and leaving the stage.

But before that, the record must be set straight, and no other person than the ruling party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is more ripe for the epilogue.

Mounting the ship of wisdom, Oshiomhole sailed to poignant corners of the rested tribunal, casting fine light on important details while stressing the vanity that characterised People’s Democratic Party’s plea.

He highlighted the hermeneutics that attended the process, clarifying what perhaps, by the blinding drive for power, has rendered plain facts elusive.

Citing even his own case, Oshiomhole questioned the wisdom behind seeking to annul a comprehensive election based on the pronunciation and spelling of a name. Normally, given the diversity of the Nigerian peoples and culture, names are differentially pronounced and spelt across the vast geography of the country.

For example, his name Aliyu, known as so in Edo, will in northern Nigeria, taken and pronounced as Aliu. Why then would such trivial concern enter the federal palace of justice, enabled by those saddened by defeat, urging a deconstruction of a holistically conducted election, making case upon the anthill of Buhari’s first name’s spelling and pronunciation?

This is followed by the perennially dragged and over flogged matter: certificate. Riding on a wave of concerted propaganda, dissenters and confusionists plunder and subdue facts, turning proofs upside down.

For the Nigerian constitution, what it asks “is to basically be able to read and write”, says Oshiomhole, who went on to clarify that there is a wide dichotomy between intellectual capacity and leadership quality.

Yet, applying to the debate of certification, does it make sense to a common thinker free from the bias of propaganda, that a man who rose from nothing to Major General, even attending military colleges overseas, will lack certificate?

Stripped of substantial and sufficient arguments, the PDP continued to grab on straws, providing five witnesses to testify the alleged fraudulent conduct of the elections.

Out of these five, only three were able to make a considerable debate, who nonetheless have their accounts built on hearsay. Oshiomhole, passionately speaking truth of the matter, recalled the enormous adoption of brave witnesses numbering approximately forty, to testify empirically, of their verifiable accounts of the election.

Set on the division table, it is important one notes that this amounts to one witness per state, proving the upright process and procedures of the conducted elections.

The diagonal and vertical diagnosis of the concluded judicial operation reveals one known fact, although uttered in a hushed tone in corners of the country. Worse, this suspicion is proved by a very indicting statement made by the PDP flagbearers, promising to privatize the country’s prime petroleum company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, even if it warrants killing or getting killed.

Perhaps there is no better, succinct summary, although uttered with maximum caution but no less lethal in its sincerity, than the statement of Adams Oshiomhole: “some people made money from certain persons with certain promises.”

Unfortunately, they lost in the polls, unable to redeem their pledge, and they cried to court.

