9th Assembly: Reformist agenda’ll pave way for better Nigeria —Elumelu

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MINORITY Leader and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, has said the reformist agenda of the 9th National Assembly will pave way for a better and united Nigeria.

Speaking at the Asaba International Airport, where he was received by supporters from his constituency on his first visit after he emerged as Minority Leader of the House, Elumelu said the House was out to build a formidable country for the people.

Elumelu, who arrived Asaba airport with eight other members of the House of Representatives cutting across Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC and African Democratic Congress, ADC, said: “We are one family. We have APC, PDP, APGA, ADC. All of us are here, we are one family.

“From the day we were sworn in, we became one. And the essence of that is for us to build a formidable nation for our people and ensure that the good dividends of democracy get to our people. So, we don’t talk about party once we are on the floor and that is what they are showcasing by coming here with me.”

Expressing delight at the large turnout of his constituents to welcome him, he explained that the visit was in line with the reformist agenda of the 9th National Assembly, part of which, he said was the visiting of constituencies regularly for consultations on what is needed and to take back to the floor of the House.

He said: “They are here to showcase their joy and happiness that they did not only vote for somebody with capacity, but for their son who has gone there to get something home for them.”

Other members of the House of Representatives who accompanied Elumelu on the visit were Darlington Nwokocha from Abia State, Jonathan Gaza from Nasarawa State, Femi Bamishe from Ekiti State, Jafaru Ribadu from Adamawa State, Benjamin Mzondu, Benue State, Vincent Ofuwelu, Anambra State and Dr. Okwudili Ezewnakwo from Anambra State.

