9Mobile gains 14, 469 subscribers from big operators in Q2’09 porting activities

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has just released the telecom sector porting activities for the second quarter of 2019, indicating that the 4th telecom operator 9Mobile is gaining tremendous ground with the highest number of subscribers porting into its network at the end of the quarter.

9Mobile also led in quarter one, gaining more subscribers from the bigger networks. According to NBS, the telecom operator which has gone through harrowing times from $1.2 billion loan debacle to losing a major investor and partner Etisalat of UAE and a complicated sales story managed to accumulate a whopping 19,369 subscribers in porting activities in the quarter while just about 4,900 subscribers left its services.

Breakdown of the statistics showes that in April, MTN gained 3,018 subscribers and lost 942, Glo gained 697 and lost 2,401, Airtel gained 809 and lost 2,792 while 9mobile gained 4,017 and lost 1,808. In May, MTN gained 3,018 and had 942 ported out of its network, Glo gained 767 and lost 3,013 Airtel gained 305 and lost 5 while 9Mobile gained 6,691 and lost only 1,892

In June, MTN gained 1,524 and lost 1,178, Glo gained 420 and lost 3,887, Airtel gained 241 and lost 73 while 9Mobile gained 8,661 and lost 1,200.

Generally, 9mobile, at the end of the quarter, had a total of 19,369 subscribers porting into its network while 4,900 subscribers left to other networks. It was followed by MTN which gained a total number of 7,560 subscribers while 3,062 subscribers left. Also, Glo gained a total of 1,884 subscribers and lost 9,301. Airtel gained a total of 1,355 subscribers while losing 2,870 subscribers

It means that while 9Mobile and MTN gained 14, 469 and 4,498 subscribers respectively at the end of June 2019, in porting activities, Globacom and Airtel lost ,7, 417 and 1,515 subscribers respectively at the end of the quarter.

Although 9Mobile gained tremendously in porting activities for the quarter, statistics also showed that at the end of the quarter, MTN still leads the pack in total subscription with a total of 65,142,166 subscribers. This is followed by Glo with 46,594,981 and Airtel with 45,929,995, while 9Mobile still takes the back seat with 15,965,250 subscribers. The figures put the total number of subscribers in the telecom industry at 173,632,392 at the end of June 2019.

Meanwhile, Industry experts say the statistics appear a verdict by the subscribers and therefore, while the operators who gained subscribers are working to increase the tally, those who lost subscribers should use the opportunity to reflect on where they went wrong and tweak their services towards regaining lost grounds.

