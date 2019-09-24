900 athletes go for medals at 1Div. inter-brigade sports

A total of 900 athletes are competing for medals at the 1 Division Nigerian Army Inter-brigade competition which begins in Kaduna on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5-day competition is holding at Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Sports Complex, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

It has athletes from the 3 Brigade, Kano, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna and 1 Division Garrison, Kaduna.

“This year’s division inter-brigade sports championship is yet another opportunity for the brigades under the command to slug it out in 19 sporting events,” General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj-Gen Faruq Yahaya, said while declaring the competition open.

The GOC said the competition was aimed at selecting sports men and women that would represent the Division in the forthcoming Nigerian Army Sports Festival.





He noted that in any competition, winners must emerge, but cautioned the athletes against foul play, as it was not a “do or die’’ event, but only meant to improve the spirit of team work and build endurance.

“This is also part of the efforts by the current Army leadership to have responsible and responsive troops for the protection of Nigerian territorial integrity.

“On the whole, it is expected that, the championship will bring forth new talents, new sportsmen and women who will represent the Division, the NA and the country at international sporting events,” Yahaya said.

Earlier, the Garrison Commander, 1 Division, Brig-Gen Jimmy Akpor, said the event was designed to enable troops develop their sporting skills to brighten the division’s chances at attaining excellence in global sporting championships.

NAN reports that the 900 athletes are seeking for laurels in football, athletics, judo, swimming, basketball, lawn tennis, boxing, tug of war, cross country, half marathon, chess, scrabble, volleyball, taekwondo, badminton among others.(NAN)

