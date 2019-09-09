$9.6bn: P&ID recruiting unpatriotric CSOs to blackmail Malami, Coalition alerts

…Defends AGF on position against controversial judgment

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A coalition of some civil society organisations under the aegis of Guardians of Democracy and Development, Transparency and Accountability Initiative against Corruption, has alerted of ongoing recruitment of some civil society groups by Process and Industrial Developments Ltd, P&ID, to blackmail the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami with a view to actualising the implementation of the $9.6 billion judgement of a UK court recently.

Recall that P&ID had got a United Kingdom Court’s grant to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets over a failed gas flaring project. The project was said to be an offshoot of the plan by the Federal Government in 2008 to end gas flaring by using the gas being flared to generate electricity.

The coalition claimed at a press conference, Friday, that it was in possession of what it called “a bluntly determined attempt by hired unpatriotic civil society groups to blackmail the person of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, just in a bid to pass the buck and pave way for the hasty implementation of the $9.6 billion judgement premised on a sham lawsuit filed at a Court in the United Kingdom.”

In a text of the media conference, signed by Comrade Solomon Adodo,Convener, Guardians of Democracy and Development and Mallam Suleiman Musa,Executive Director, Transparency and Accountability Initiative Against Corruption,respectively, the coalition noted that “at the time of the deal, Mr Abubakar Malami was not the Attorney General and Minister of Justice neither did he have any role to play in the said contract.

Vanguard