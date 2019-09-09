$9.6bn P&ID liability: Osinbajo meets Malami, Emefiele in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government met on Monday to review the $9.6 billion judgment debt against Nigeria by a British court and the best possible way to tackle it.

The strategic meeting which was held behind closed doors and chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at Aso Rock had in attendance Nigerian lawyers including the British lawyer based in the United Kingdom, UK, who is handling the matter.

Recall that a British Court on August 16, awarded the judgment authorizing P&ID to seize Nigerian assets anywhere in the world to the value of $9.6 billion for contract default.

The Federal Government has since jettisoned any idea to negotiate with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID) over the UK ruling and is allegedly planning to halt the execution of the judgment.

Vanguard gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Vice President to meet with the Economic Management Team, EMT, and weigh the options available to the government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande declined to comment at the end of the meeting on the outcome.

Akande said that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed would brief at the appropriate time, but the Minister left earlier without briefing.

A competent presidency source who was part of the closed-door session confirmed that the meeting was to receive an update from the Federal Government lawyers over the case, on what next steps needed to be taken.

“We just invited our lawyers to update us on the matter and what next action needs to be taken,” the source said.

Another source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Vanguard, “we were summoned in respect of the judgment.”

Asked if there would be light at the end of the tunnel, the source said, “Sure! We are attacking it.”

The meeting with Osinbajo started at his office around1.30pm.

Before the commencement of the meeting at the Vice President wing of the State House, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami met with the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who took him to the President’s office.

A Presidency source privy said, “It is most likely the AGF came to brief Mr. President on the federal government’s changes and options.

“It is to guide the government in taking the appropriate steps. There have been mentions that the government will appeal the judgment.

“There are also comments by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, suggesting that the government is also not ruling out negotiations with P&ID on how to resolve the issue.

“The AGF’s visit may be part of the ongoing discussions within the government to decide on the immediate step to take.”

Those at the meeting included the Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva.

Others are the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Melee Kyari, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.