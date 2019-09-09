..FG’s 8-man legal team named

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Nigeria’s quest to set aside the humongous $9.6 billion fine obtained by an offshore firm P&ID from an English Commercial and Arbitration Court has been further consolidated with the assemblage of an eight-man legal team to pursue the case, which comes up in London, United Kingdom tomorrow.

The list of legal experts obtained by Vanguard last night indicated that the Nigeria’s Justice Minister and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, is at the head of the delegation, which includes two more lawyers from the Federal Ministry of Justice-Anne Akwiwu, the Director of commercial law and Oyin Koleosho, a Senior State Counsel.

The legal team also includes the Director of Legal of the Central Bank of Nigeria, S.K. Salam-Alada, Director of Legal in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Bala Tsanga, and Rotimi Oyedepo, Special Counsel/Prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Two other counsel- Timi Balogun and Bradley Doline- are from the firm of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle engaged by the federal government to help in the case.

A spokesman for the Attorney General of the Federation, Dr. Umar Gwandu, confirmed last night that the Nigerian legal team had had serious consultation with relevant groups and entities in pursuing its case at the UK Commercial and Arbitration Court in London.

Dr. Gwandu said: The Nigerian legal team is still consulting and meeting with relevant stakeholders in the matter and they also met and gave an extensive briefing to media houses for them to understand what really happened in the P&ID case.

“Our lawyers are busy filing necessary documentation at the commercial court and all hands are on deck to ensure that we present a good case,” the minister’s media aide said lasts night.

Yesterday’s meeting was the third in a series since the Nigerian delegation arrived London on Sunday in a spirited bid to secure a judicial breakthrough for Nigeria following the imposition of the heavy fine on the country at the behest of P&ID last month, provoking an international outcry.

