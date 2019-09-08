Breaking News
8 newborns die in fire at Algerian hospital

Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil defence authority said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the clinic in Oued Souf, an area 700 kilometres south east of the capital Algiers, according to the authority.

The babies died of burns or smoke inhalation, it said, adding that 11 other infants and 65 people, including 37 women, were rescued.

In 2018, a huge fire ripped through the same hospital, causing damage to large parts of it.

