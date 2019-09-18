75 women groups protest killings of women in Rivers

Rivers Gov’t begs FG for support on intelligence

By Davies Iheamnachor

Over 75 women groups in Rivers State, including Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Rotary Club and Nation al Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, yesterday protested the repeated killing of women by unknown serial killers in hotel rooms in the state.

This was as the Rivers State Government called on the Federal Government to join hands with it to tackle the recent killing of females in the state

The hundreds of protesting women had moved to State Government House, Rivers State Police Command, State Assembly and Office of the Department of State Security demanding for an end to the killing of women in state.

The protesters had also demanded for an apology from the Commissioner of Police in the state for referring to the eight victims as prostitutes.

Speaking, leaders of the protest, the Port Harcourt South-South President of Rotary Club in the state, Rita Nkembeze and a former Commissioner of Information in the state, Ibim Semenitari, demanded for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the killings.

Semenitari expressed sadness over the killings and demanded an action from the state government.

She insisted on arrest of the killers, adding that the hotel owners where the ladies were killed be held liable

However, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, called on the Federal Government to support the state with intelligence on unraveling the killers.

He appealed on the presidency to deploy high level of intelligence to the state to support so as to eradicate the menace.

Danagogo assured that the Governor Nyesom Wike is not sleeping on the matter noting that something is being done, noting that the governor will continue to work with the security agencies to stamp out the killings.

He called on parents to give adequate reorientation and caution their daughters against the kind of friendship they keep and called on young ladies to be more vigilantes to their environment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, disclosed that another suspect has been caught while trying to strangle a girl at a hotel, Nsirim Hotel, noting that the suspect is under investigation.

Dandaura promised residents of the state of adequate security, adding that police have intensified effort to ensure that the trend is brought under control.