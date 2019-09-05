The Director-General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Gafar Oluwatoyin, says athletes from the state were ready to break Delta State’s record of winning the third and fourth edition of the National Youth Games (NYG).

Oluwatoyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday during the athletes’ screening for the fifth edition that Lagos was ready to give Delta and other participating states a good fight in all the events they would participate in.

”Lagos is at the NYG to give every state good fight for every competition we will be participating in.

”Delta state has participated in all five editions; this is our second time after we made our debut last year and Lagos placed second.

”We hope to be better than last year because in all ramifications, we are getting better.

”The state believes so much in grassroots development in conjunction with the mission and vision of the campaign promises of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu that sports should be taken to the primary schools.

”Delta State is not going to have it easy, likewise all other states,” Oluwatoyin said.

He added that he was confident of success for the athletes as none of them had been screened out and were highly motivated.

”We are not going to give the people of Lagos anything short of good news.

”I can confidently tell you that no Lagos State athlete has been screened out in the eight sports they have been screened for.

”It is a remarkable development because disqualification is one of the things that demoralise athletes.

”Our target is to give the competition the best shot; we have done our homework and the governor has really assisted us in a very good manner.

”Allocation of funds in time made our preparation and camp a lot easier. Kudos to the governor and we hope to make the best of the opportunity given to us at these games,” Oluwatoyin said.

NAN reports that screening exercise for the NYG commenced on Monday morning in the 35 events to be competed for.

The games, which started on Saturday, would end on Sept. 17 (NAN)

