53 died in 38 mass shootings in America in August — report

Fifty-three persons died in 38 mass shootings in the U.S. in August, according to data released by the website, Mass Shooting Tracker (MST).

The latest incident for the month occurred in Texas on Saturday when a gunman reportedly killed seven persons and injured 21 others in traffic gridlock.

According to the MST statistics, the last day of August also witnessed five other shooting incidents in other parts of the country.

A total of 4 persons died and 17 others were injured in those cases, which reportedly occurred in Chicago, Philadelphia, South Carolina, Maryland and North Carolina.

Media reports say the highest death tolls for the month were recorded in Texas, which witnessed four of the eight deadliest mass shootings.

On Aug. 3, the country was shaken by the killing of 22 people by a gunman at a supermarket in El Paso, a border town between the U.S. and Mexico.

Also read:

Hours later, a white shooter wearing a mask and body armour opened fire at the busy entertainment district of Dayton in Ohio.

Nine persons, including the gunman’s sister, died in that incident, and 27 others were wounded.

The spate of gun attacks in the U.S. has sparked debate over gun control, with the Trump administration expressing its willingness to work with Congress in this direction.

Gun ownership/control is a big political issue in the country with the two main parties, Republicans and Democrats, having almost opposite philosophies.

Republicans strongly support the right to self-defence, and so are opposed to gun control laws with the belief that one should be able to obtain ammunition without registration.

Democrats, on the other hand, are in favour of an increase in the control of arms and ammunition.

Although, they recognise the Second Amendment, which preserves the right to use firearms as an important part of the American tradition.

Vanguard