THE Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANCLA, on Monday said that over 500 trucks loaded with perishable goods were stranded at Seme following the partial closure of the border.

Seme Border Chapter Chairman of ANLCA, Bisiriyu Fanu, said in Seme that the stranded goods belonged to genuine importers who had paid government duties but got stuck by the partial border closure.

He said: “At present, we have over 500 trucks loaded with goods parked at the border post due to the partial closure and this is telling much on our economy.

“These importers have paid their duties to the government and were expected to take their goods through the border when their trucks got stuck by the government policy on the closure of land borders.”

According to him, the partial border closure is impacting negatively on the nation’s economy. “The impact of the closure is enormous, if you go to some markets in Lagos like Balogun, Idumagbo, Idumota and Oyingbo, people from neighbouring countries who always patronize them are no more coming. Everything as at now is at a stand still even in Lagos markets.”

Fanu urged the Federal Government to conduct a physical examination on the trucks at the border post and allow them into the country.

He said: “Innocent Nigerians and genuine traders that have their goods at the border post for 34 days at the border are suffering. We are appealing to the government to free the trucks so that the importers will have access to their goods. We are begging the government to release the trailers so that the people that borrowed money from banks will be able to pay back the loan and still remain in business.”

The Seme border, along with other land borders, was shut by the Federal Government on August 20 for a joint military exercise to curtail the smuggling of contraband items into Nigeria.

