Over 500 clerics from various religious faiths and ethnicity have assembled in Abuja for the grand finale of the 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme organised by The National Interfaith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP). This was contained in a statement by Sheik Ahmad Jibrin, a Co-Convener in Abuja.

The statement stated that the 500 clerics were drawn from all parts of Nigeria in solidarity of the initiative to pray and fast for the unity of Nigeria in this critical point of its existence.

“We have successfully come to the end of the 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme designed by the National Interfaith and Religious Organisations (NIFROP) to pray and fast for Nigeria for God to unite Nigerians in our quest for national unity.”

“The 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme was such a huge success in that Nigerians from all ethnic and religious affiliations gathered and prayed in one voice for Gods intervention against the evil plot by some enemies of Nigeria to see to the disintegration of the country.”

Sheik Ahmad Jibrin also stated that what Nigeria needs in this critical point of its existence was prayers and supplication to God for the grace for Nigerians to see that the myriads of challenges been experienced are the handiwork of distractors who are angry with the level of growth and development in the country in the past four years.

“We have prayed and fasted and the revelations we received are indicative of the fact that Nigeria shall experience and unimaginable level of unity now and in the years ahead.”

According to one of the clerics that came to Abuja for the grand finale of the 40 days’ prayers and fasting programme, Pastor Stephen Okwu, he stated that one of the reasons why they have agreed to converge for the grand finale was because of the multiple revelations on the need for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic or religious beliefs to come together and pray for Nigeria.

“We are convinced beyond doubt that God, in His infinite mercies, has indeed heard the cries of his children for people of diverse religious faiths to congregate and pray for the common good of the country. Those of us Christians, as well as our Muslim brothers and sisters, have constantly interacted and agreed in one voice to be a part of this historical event that the Lord Almighty in his infinite mercies has made to come to pass.”

in a similar vein, another cleric Imam Abdul Ibrahim also stated that the purpose of the gathering is to show solidarity to a noble cause towards ensuring the continued unity of Nigeria.

“The unity of Nigeria supersedes tribes and religion, and that is why you can see the large turnout of Muslims and Christians for the grand finale of the 40 days’ prayers and fasting programme in Abuja.”

“We see ourselves as Nigerians before our tribes and religions, and this is contrary to what the enemies of Nigeria want and Insha Allah they have been defeated by the large turnout of people drawn from various parts of Nigeria.”

“As you can see, the turnout is massive, and the composition is an indication that Nigerian clerics have indeed embraced this laudable initiative and that is why over 500 clerics have gathered here in Abuja.”

In his remark, Bishop Sunday Garuba, a co-convener of the 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme stated that the 40 days’ prayers and fasting programme are essentially to intercede on behalf of Nigeria for God to deliver the country from the evil that wants to see to its disintegration.

“The large turnout of clerics from all over Nigeria for the grand finale of the 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme is an indication that Nigerians have indeed have risen above religious sentiments to pray and fast for the unity of the country and to put to shame the evil plans of the enemies against the unity and progress of Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that the National Interfaith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) commenced a 40 days’ program of fasting and prayers for the unity of Nigeria. The programme which is holding at the Unity Fountain in Abuja attracted Christian and Muslim faithful’s from across the country.

The event which ends on the 9th of September 2019 has so far attracted 500 clerics from various religious organisations as well as ethnicity across Nigeria to pray and fast for the unity of Nigeria.

