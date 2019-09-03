35-yr-old man burns son to death over N500 in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

A 35-year-old man from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, identified as Mr. Idorenyin Essien, has been arrested for allegedly burning his son to death.

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said it happened last Friday, August 30 in Afia Nsit community.

MacDon said Essien was arrested at his residence in Afia Nsit, noting that the case would be charged to court immediately.

A community leader of Afia Nsit, Mr. Effiong Okon, who also confirmed the incident, alleged that Essien’s son stole N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food.

According to Okon, “when the father came back home, the neighbour reported the matter to the father. After refunding the money, Essien sent him to buy kerosene.

“Thereafter, Essien tied his son’s limbs in the front of his house, poured the kerosene on him and set him ablaze.”

The community leader lamented how Essien watched his own son burn, noting that it was when the boy was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it that the community alerted the Police and Essien was arrested.

Vanguard